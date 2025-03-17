On Sunday, CNN proudly announced, “The Democratic Party's favorability among Americans stands at a record low.” And this was before Senator Chuck Schumer “voted with Republicans in the chamber to advance a GOP-authored spending bill to avert a government shutdown.” With that decision, you can expect the Dem’s are even less favored.

Former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who was deposed in last year’s national Democratic debacle, discovered, “In large swaths of Ohio, and the country, the Democratic Party’s reputation has become toxic.”

In the latest issue of The New Republic, he wrote, “Democrats must become the workers party again.… To win the White House and governing majorities again, Democrats must reckon with how far our party has strayed from our New Deal roots, in terms of both our philosophy toward the economy, and the makeup of our coalition.”

Lily Geismer writing in The Nation, thinks she knows what went wrong with the party, summing it up in one name, Bill Clinton. In her article entitled ‘The Dead Hand of Clintonism’ she said, “Clintonism fundamentally changed the Democratic Party.”

What happened was Clinton’s people, “a cadre of overwhelmingly white Southern men… shared his critique of the party’s long-standing embrace of industrial manufacturing, labor unions, civil rights, and social welfare. In their place, the faction embraced market competition, entrepreneurship, deregulation and public-private collaborating—all while supplementing it with gentle modulations to created incremental gains in racial and gender equality.”

Sherrod Brown also sees Clinton’s signing of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as the beginning of the Democratic Party’s downfall. In Ohio town’s whose economic heart was manufacturing, “There was—still is—a sense of betrayal that the party of Roosevelt had sold out those communities.”

After NAFTA, things got worse. Brown wrote, “The Clinton administration’s follow-up to NAFTA was an inexorable march toward normalizing trade relations with China. Unbelievably, they called it ‘most-favored nations status’…. We would lose some manufacturing jobs, the thinking went, but the labor market would adjust….Talk to anyone in a manufacturing town in Ohio, or anywhere across the country, and they will tell you that was lunacy.” (Actually, we called it ‘bull shit!’)

But the good thing about being at an all time low, is it’s all up hill from there, usually.

A lot of experts have offered their views of the matter and how the Democratic Party might get back in the saddle again. Brown feels the Democrats must become the workers’ party again. “To become the workers’ party, we need to better understand workers and their lives, and we need to have ordinary workers more actively involved in the party and its decisions.

He added, “And we need to trust workers. If they tell us that inflation is killing them, we need to believe them. If they tell us that they don’t like ‘free trade’, we need to believe them. If they tell us they like tariffs and see them as showing allegiance with American workers, we need to believe them.”

Geisnerr wrote, “The results of the 2024 election make it all too clear that the party needs to retire the 1990s ways.” She continued, “It will mean fundamentally reimagining the ethos of the party and allowing new generations of politicians and policymakers to emerge… Among other things,” (that means) “addressing the profound inequalities at the heart of our economy, the climate crisis, and the country’s threadbare social safety nets.”

In an interview published in Jacobin, winter 2025, French economist Cédric Durand noticed how Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ program was so large it could not be completed in Biden’s term. He saw it as fundamentally a program managment problem.

Durand said, “Let me be more specific about what can be done when you lack strong capabilities to manage programs of this kind. One course would be to mobilize people and democratize control over the projects at various levels of the state by calling for initiatives that would scrutinize and debate the use of money.” This sounds to me like moving towards more local control which I suggest should be the motivating dynamic of the born-again Democratic Party.

He sees this as being a way “to recruit a new generation of public servants,” especially if they were paid positions. This, of course, addresses Geismer’s concerns as well.

Another course of action he recommends has to do with even more local control. “When a lot of public money is being channeled into those businesses, the state should be able to monitor what is going on. Whether by creating public enterprises in sectors where there is currently no private initiative or by taking golden shares in existing firms that are receiving big money….”

Talking about the newly awakened federal government after Trump has done his worst, Durand brought up equality. “Tackling inequality is an important part of this…. The idea of a maximum income level is one that the Left should be aiming for, not only from the viewpoint of social justice but also so that the public sector and the community at large can enlist those with the necessary skills.”

Great minds think alike. A couple of weeks ago I wrote ‘Sans Billinaries; Bring up the poor & make more millionaires’ which deals with the concept of a maximum income level. (Good for me, btw.)

How out of touch is the Democratic Party leadership? On the back cover of Jacobin is a quote from Kamala Harris: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is everyday.”

