It’s good to know somebody is watching out for Great Lakes water. I just wish the Great Lakes were recognized as a living being with natural legal rights, but that’s another story, almost. Dave Dempsey writes ‘David’s Substack’ and his latest ‘Water, water, everywhere’ hipped me to the who's, whys and wherefores beginning with something called The Great Lakes Charter. He reported it is a non-binding agreement between Great Lakes governors and prime ministers, meaning it covers Canada and the United States but through states and provinces, rather than through Washington and Ottawa.

Dempsey said it was “designed to unite the region against the threat of water transfers out of the five lakes to other watersheds.” As I type this I realize they have overlooked Lake St. Clair, which I consider a Great Lake even though it’s tiny and shallow compared to the other five. But stand on the shore and look across. It’s so big you can’t see the other side. To this puny human, that’s Great. But I digress.

Forty years ago the groundwork was set which, I believe, could lead to Great Lakes Pachamama, not as the Andes fertility goddess, but as the personification and identification of the named body having attained their Rights of Nature, legal standing which allows citizens to sue and win on its behalf. Pachamama says mess with my right to exist and be healthy and you go to jail, or at least to court.

Maybe it won’t catch on, but it would be useful if it did. Explaining Rights of Nature would be easier with a label/logo like Pachamama. If so, then when a natural body attains legally granted Rights of Nature it is automatically granted the status Pachamama, eg. Great Lakes Pachamama. It evokes Mother Earth and relates Her to, in this case, the Great Lakes. Another digression, I'm guess’n’.

The transfer of water for which the Great Lakes Charter was established and ordained is called ‘diversions’ in the Executive Summary of the 2025 Review of the International Joint Commission’s Report on the ‘Protection of the Waters of the Great Lakes’ draft report. By the way, it was written by Dave Dempsey and Murray Clamen.

Here’s some heartening news from the report: “Since the effective date of the U.S. interstate Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin Water Resources Compact in 2008 … no new or increased diversion of Great Lakes water outside the Great Lakes states or provinces have been authorized.” Yet in 2015 they allowed diversions to Waukesha and Racine and the Village of Somers in Wisconsin which seem to be considered within the basin.

But even under current agreements plenty of Great Lakes water is diverted from the system, especially in Chicago.”The total reported 2023 diversions out of the basin was 4,021 MLD, of which about 86% was associated with the Chicago Diversion.” Still, here was a 13% decrese in total withdrawaals from 2022 to 2023 as reported.

Yet the Great Lakes Commission earlier reported, “The Lake Ontario watershed had the greatest withdrawal amount, followed closely by Lake Michigan.” This tells me ‘withdrawal’ is not synonymous with ‘diversion’. Fully 86% of the water leaving the Great Lakes basin is flowing out the Chicago River ultimately feeding the Mighty Mississippi. But on either side of Lake Ontario there is more water being withdrawn then anywhere else. So I assume ‘withdrawal’ is dedicated use.

It is the area of dedicated use where the greatest threat to Great Lakes water comes, at least by my reading. The threat is AI data centers. Apparently they consume as much water as they do electricity, both unacceptably high.

Recommendation #14 reads: “It is recommended that before further pursuing AI and data center projects for siting within their boundaries, the states and provinces consult with experts on the volume and impacts of these growing uses on the Great Lakes basin.”

Recommendations 2, 3 and 4 address Indigenous input or the absence thereof. #4 notes that absence: “It is recommended that, by the next IJC review, the Regional Body add Indigenous representation to its membership.” I noted ‘But not as stakeholders.’

Earlier Recommendation #3 seeks to soothe an obvious slight. "It is recommended that, by the next IJC review, the Regional Body and Compact Council formally recognizes that First Nations, Tribes and Métis are not ‘stakeholders’ and recognize the ways in which they are all distinct rights holders.”

Couple of things here — for one Métis is a Canadian concept which should be extended en masse to the United States. It recognizes dual-bred people as unique and entitled to official government recognition.

Next, talk about words to ponder?! Think of the ways in which Indigenous people are distinct rights holders. One way is recognizing and accepting their world view, essentially that everything is essential. The animals are our kin. Trees are brother living things, Rocks deserve their own dignity. All of Nature is One with us.

The distinct right of the AmerIndian is the right to exist in natural harmony and beneficial mutual exploitation with the living world. The distinct right of the AmerIndian derives from this oneness with Nature, Pachamama. How does the Regional Body and Compact Council recognize the “interest, needs and concerns” of this distinct way of knowing? Recognize the Great Lakes as a living organism and grant her the Rights of Nature. If ever there was a body poised to take on that grand Great Lakes plan it is the international Joint Commission of Canada and the United States.

The public comment period closes August 31, 2025, so hurry!

