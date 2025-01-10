Albino deer among the cattle

A while back I wrote about the notion of dividing the United States into separate nations depending on geographic and cultural affinities. The idea was from the book The 12 Nations of North America.

Trump's approach to nation building is entirely different. He’s channelling his inner real estate broker and making overtures about wholesale annexation of some heavy duty pieces of real estate, aka Greenland and Canada.

I read a couple of things about Trump’s teaser floating the idea that he might use force to invade and take over Greenland. But before that fantasy can take flight, he sent his personal spy on a five hour invasion. Don Jr. in his Trump jet visited Greenland this week just to deliver his dad’s message. ‘We’re going to treat you well.’

Since it was a private visit no official emissaries were there, so who actually took deliverance is a question. Maybe Don Jr. announced it to the airport ground crew as they refueled or maybe the girl at the tourism counter. While Jr. was planting the Trump logo, the senior Don wrote,“This is a great deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN” (which is actually MGGA).

And if that wasn’t enough he’s talking about annexing Canada.

It’s good to have crazy back again. I missed it. This is a crazy big idea. It’s like he asked himself, what is the biggest thing I can do with all this new power, only slightly used? Naturally, expanding his empire was the first thing that popped up.

What he came up with was a map of North America with the US flag overlaying the US, Canada and Greenland. No wonder Trudeau stepped down as prime minister. This is one for the right wing of Canada to wrangle with. It will test their patriotism, something Trump is becoming a master of.

Here in the US he is not only testing our patriotism, we are wondering where it will take us. I don’t want to go to Greenland. The name was a misnomer from the start. The old Norsemen named Iceland, which is green, for ice to keep away outsiders. And they named Greenland for green to attract them. Norsemen were a wily lot when Tue was their god.

There is no way in hell that the Trump administration could annex Canada or Greenland, despite Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Greenland. The Canadian literacy rate is far higher than the US. That’s because their intellectual infrastructure encompasses two European cultures British and French. They are obligated by that partition to be considerate, something that we in the US find unnecessary.

I’ve always found Canadian culture a step above ours, maybe two or three steps up. I can’t believe any Canadian worth his maple leaf would want to join the United States. It’s scary here. It’s scary there, too, but it’s scarier here, and its going to get worse if Project 25 is enacted.

Trump has certainly heard about the flood of outward immigration from the US to Canada since he was elected. Last year Canada took in over 400,000 immigrants. They expect that number to rise to a half million a year for the next three years. Not all are from the US, but a lot of them are.

I think this talk of annexing or otherwise incorporating Canada into the United States is Trump’s reaction to that dynamic. But as Trudeau said, ‘It hasn’t got a snowball’s chance in hell.’ This is a distraction of the public eye from Trump’s Supreme and other coiurt woes. In other words, when Trump says, ‘Look there,’ look the other way.

