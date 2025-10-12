A recent video chat with Heather Cox Richardson was headlined: “Are the Republicans ready to turn on Trump?” Naturally, I hoped for the best, that they had a four-way hit of LSD ready to drop into DT’s Diet Coke. But no such lock. Instead she was talking about how Marjorie Taylor Green and the Republican governor of Oklahoma have come out publicly against cuts in Obama-care and other issues which make Americans hurt again. I hope Heather is right about this being the beginning of a trend where common sense and community service prevail over stupid, self-centered meanness. We’ll have to see about that. As you know, time will tell.

Still the thought of Trump suddenly going all psychedelic has its charms and in my case some fine memories. Back in the wild days of my free-roaming youth, I rode a box car from Tucson to College Station, Texas where the charm of a dirty, dark rumbling container lost its romance. Then I hitchhiked into New Orleans where the first thing I did was jump on a streetcar just for the fun of it. It was a streetcar named Elysian Fields, which seemed to match my mood at the time.

At the back of the car a fellow was holding forth, one of those gabbers who seemed to have something to say about everyone who came on board. He saw me as a fellow traveler and called me back to sit next to him. We hit it off and pretty soon I was just as obnoxious and adroitly funny as him, goofing on the guys and sassing up the pretty girls. It was all in good fun and people recognized that. New Orleans folk are a breed apart and for them entertainment is where you find it. We were entertaining so everything was cool.

When he found out I was on the road he asked me over to a place where he was crashing. It was a hippie pad with a sign on the door which I’ll never forget. It said, ‘Not a crash pad. Don’t ask.’ The reason it was so memorable to me was the double meaning hidden in those six little words. If you asked, you wouldn’t be allowed in, but if you just walked right in like you belonged, you were welcome—if they had a place for you. Even the closets had been reconfigured into bedrooms with three long shelves where people crawled in to sleep. They didn’t have a place for me, but I was used to sleeping outside so the back lawn was my Elysian field.

Anyway, this guy told me he was a warlock from North Carolina where he had worked in the state government. His claim to fame, or so he said, was that he had turned on the governor of North Carolina to LSD with some very good results for the people of the Tar Heel State. I could never see the warlock aspect about him, which is probably a good thing. Wizards, witches and warlocks only show their stuff under certain conditions and I’m not one to instigate such conditions, apparently.

If what he said was true, there is precedent for high powered government executives to suddenly turn on and instead of dropping out, seeing their job from a higher perspective. Wouldn’t it be fun if Big Don suddenly went all counter culture right before our eyes? Talk about TV scenes we’d like to see….

