“Teaching which does not sound as if it were forcing something on you is not true teaching,” Dogen-zenji

Billionaires feel they are above the law; unfortunately, the law all too often agrees with them. We have a billionaire felon acting as president of the United States and the Supreme Court has literally put him in his acts as president above the law. No one is supposed to be above the law in a democracy, and that’s exactly why Trump and his minions are trying their best to kill our democracy.

Billionaires don’t believe in equality. They determine their own hierarchy by who has the most money. But money is the root of all evil, or so our group-think believes. Doesn’t that make the one with the most money the evilest?

The key to their thinking is captured by the word hierarchy. Amassing money is climbing the hierarchical ladder. It is further immersing oneself in the hyperhierarchy which is rapidly devouring the world we live in. Billionaires don’t care about the health of the world or the people in it. They care about ensuring their wealth increases and turning that wealth into personal power. And as we also know, power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Ergo, Donald J. Trump with his billions of dollars (and counting) and his absolute power is absolutely corrupt.

But he is just one billionaire despot. Their numbers are rising exponentially, and they’ve got the US government in a strangle hold. In their July/August ‘The Obscene Wealth Issue’ The New Republic estimates Trump’s current cabinet as of May 25, 2025 was valued at $445 billion. “When you exclude Musk’s fortune” that number drops to $14 billion, “still more than twice the combined net worth of Trump’s first term cabinet.” So right before our eyes we see the rise in the billionaire oligarchy, people with way too much money. On the cover of that ‘Obscene Wealth’ issue th editors tell us, “To count Elon Musk’s fortune without stopping would take more than 13,000 years.”

In that issue, Timothy Noah wrote, “Given billionaires’ rabbitlike proliferation since 2014, it should hardly surprise us that so many of them are opting for hands-on experience in our billionaire president’s government.” Besides Donald Trump who was worth $5.2 billion in May, his deputy defense secretary Stephen Feinberg is worth $5 billion. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is worth $3 billion, Ambassador-at-large Steve Witkoff is worth $2 billion, and Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler is worth a measly $1 billion. The New Republic asks, ‘Is that representative government?’ To which we answer, ‘No.’

Even politicians are beginning to notice. In announcing his bid for a US Senate seat from North Carolina, Roy Cooper said, “[F]or too many Americans, the middle class feels like a distant dream,” he said, while “the biggest corporations and the richest Americans have grabbed unimaginable wealth at your expense. It's time for that to change.”

Noah continued, “Over the past half-century, American billionaires have graduated from being a curiosity to being an identifiable class….Correcting for inflation, the richest man in the world today is more than 10 times wealthier than the richest man in the world a half century ago.”

How unnecessary is that? If it was just them doing their things that might be all right, but our ability to continue to live on this planet is at stake so something has to be done to stop them before they stop the world. In the next half-century we must eliminate the billionaire class entirely for our own sake and for the sake of our favorite home base, Planet Earth.

What to do? Oddly enough, a group of millionaires has the answer. Tax the hell out of the rich. “Taxes got us into this mess, and taxes are the only way out,” wrote Abigail Disney in the same New Republic issue. She belongs to a group called Patriotic Millionaires. As the daugher of Roy Disney, she is certainly a millionaire, thougn not a billionaire.

Her group has a “simple solution for a stable America.” They call it the Cost of Living Tax Exemption. If enacted it would “eliminate federal income taxes on income less than $40,000; add a 3% tax on income from $1 million to $10 million; and add an 8% tax on income of $10 million and above.”

She also suggested the United Sstates “join the substantial number of countries calling for a global minimum tax to fight the problem of capital flight.” Ms Dis and her Patriotic Millionaires also support the “Anti-Oligarch Act” which “would, among other things, ensure that those with the most wealth pay to care for the society that enabled the accumulation of the assets being passed on” to the offspring of those oligarchs.

She evealed her father and her uncle Walt accumulated most ot their wealth when the top “marginal tax rate was sometimes as high as 91 percent, and the estate tax was as high s 77 percent.” In other words, even with much, much higher taxes on excess income, vast fortunes can still be made. We’ll have to deal with the rightness or wrongess of that when we get there. (Oh happy day!)

