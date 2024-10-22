One of the subjects we are watching at Acorn Archive is something called Conservation Financing. Last year we reported on a debt conversion for ocean conservation deal in Belize brokered between The Nature Conservancy and JPMorgan Chase. These latter two are collaborating in NatureVest, an environmental investment organ.

At the time, NatureVest explained, “Belize has reaffirmed its environmental leadership by becoming the first country in the Americas to finalize a debt conversion for ocean conservation—and one that represents an impact investment for marine protection that’s unprecedented in scale.

“This commitment will enable Belize to restructure approximately US$550 million of external commercial debt—an amount that represents 30 percent of the country’s GDP—and reduce the national debt by 12 percent.”

In other words, Belize restructured government debt by committing to saving their corral reef, or part of it. Their goal is to protect 30 percent of the country’s ocean territory. In all, $180 million was made available for “conservation of marine ecosystems” in Belize over the next two decades.

Last week in El Salvador, JPMorgan again was instrumental in a debt to nature swap. The Rio Times reports a “ground breaking $1 billion debt-for-nature swap” will allow El Salvador to “refinance 14% of its debt while funding conservation efforts for its wetlands and river systems.” “These funds will protect and restore the Lempa River, El Salvador’s longest waterway, and its surrounding ecosystem.”

The president emphasized this deal has economic and environmental benefits. No mention was made of the Lempa River attaining right of nature status, but perhaps in time.

It puts value in conservation, which is why JPMorgan is so involved. Valuation of nature as a commodity is an idea afloat, but this is not that. The commodity here is the right of nature to be, the vehicle is government debt. Somehow it ends up a win win and JPMorgan is one of the winners. The cool thing is— Mother Nature’s another.

In this synopsis you’ll see the depth JPMorgan’s environmental investment strategy.

We aim to finance and facilitate more than $2.5 trillion over 10 years — from 2021 through the end of 2030 — to help advance long-term climate solutions and contribute to sustainable development. We are targeting $1 trillion toward our Green objective by the end of 2030. Collectively, since 2021, we have financed and facilitated $675 billion toward this target, including $242 billion toward our $1 trillion Green objective.

What this tells me is, they are looking for ideas. Big ideas. This seems perfect for a mangrove and coral reef expansion program. I wonder if the US Virgin Islands government as constructed today, could be considered eligible?

