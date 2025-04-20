When I was in grade school we had a music class twice a week in which we would basically sing songs for the entire hour. Most of the time they were secular songs like “The Happy Wanderer” or “My Old Kentucky Home” but at Christmas we sang carols. Heck, my first appearance on stage was during the Christmas pageant where I was one of the three kings. My solo verse began “Frankincense to offer have I.” I later learned from a crowd of people at Barnacle Bills on St. Thomas that I am a natural singer, but that’s another story.

Christmas carols we all know, but thanks to Miss Smith we happy choralists at Gabriel Richard Elementary learned an Easter carol, and that’s what I want to share with you today.

It went:

“Christ the Lord is risen today

Haa, haa, haa, haa, haa-lay-ay-lu-oo-yah!