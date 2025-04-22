Acorn Archive

Acorn Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole L. Crumley's avatar
Carole L. Crumley
4h

Greenpeace is genuine, hard working, and right on. Send them something to show your support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gary A Schlueter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture