Yours, mine and ours

The letter came in a bulky envelope with no return address. If wasn’t sealed well and on the back was a small piece of tape to hold it closed. It was kind of tawdry and not a little mysterious. I wondered if it were a letter bomb, then ripped it open just in case.

It was from Greenpeace. They probably thought that if they had announced themselves on the envelope I wouldn’t have opened it. They were probably right. Everybody’s after money in these days of the shrinking dollar. But oddly enough they weren’t. They were humbly announcing they had lost their court battle with the oil giant Energy Transfer and were facing a $660 million liable damage suit. Not a very fitting suit for a poor defender of the Earth.

It was signed by Sushma Raman, interim executive director. The term ‘interim’ struck me with pathos. She wrote to say Greenpeace wasn’t giving up, and concluded, “You can’t sink a rainbow.”

She wrote, “This lawsuit attempts to rewrite history and erase the powerful and important work of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and every Native and Indigenous voice that fought the Dakota Access Pipeline. Not only that. It threatens the ability for movements like ours to speak out and speak truth to power.”

In other words, this is larger than the survival of Greenpeace, but if it were only for that reason I would still feel it was important enough to call to your attention. After all, this is Earth Day and Greenpeace has been fighting for the Earth every day for the past 50 years.

I have been a paid up member of Greenpeace for many of those 50 years, but I let my membership lapse. I throw away unopened those many letters they send me. I’m not doing that anymore. I’m going to rejoin Greenpeace today, Earth Day and I hope you will, too.

There is a time to stand up for the Earth and today’s the day.

Share