Here’s an idea whose fruition is long overdue: A European defense force. This idea made the news recently when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the creation of an armed forces of Europe. He was at a high level meeting of European Union leaders in Munich. They were discussing the war in Ukraine and the U.S.’s new approach to ending it.

The AP reporting doesn’t say how the EU leaders responded but the challenge warranted its own headline. The idea has been around a long time. It was given a nice name and then seemed to disappear from public view or at least news. Now here it is again, front and center.

I am one of the first born Baby Boomers and all my life the United States has been the military wing of the rebuilding of Europe after World War II. And now these long years later we still have bases throughout Europe paid for out of that trillion dollar a year US defense budget.

One reason I’m in favor of the EU creating and supporting a European Armed Forces is it would shift the burden of cost from US taxpayers to EU citizens. I’d imagine the Trump Administration would even be in favor of this. Billions could be saved here.

There’s another neat wrinkle: A European Armed Forces could then include Ukraine as it is, still blazing at war. Currently Ukraine cannot join NATO. Eliminate NATO and membership is open again to even eastern European countries. Maybe it ought to be named Pan European Armed Forces? The agreements and treaties from the NATO era would all be if not void, revised to include this new EAF or PEAF reality.

I wanna make it clear here, I am not in favor is dismantling NATO unless and until it can be seamlessly replaced by something like EAF. I believe it should be. The reason is control over one’s own destiny. With the EAF built out it becomes a self-defined security zone, much like we have in the US now. Then the vagaries of our democratic —for the time— process will no longer be of essential concern.

What would be the position of the EAF vis a vis NATO? Would not the PEAF sort of absorb most of the NATO functions and real estate. Those extra-Europe alliances which are essential to NATO would be reimagined. I’d imagine the links would be lessoned somewhat compared to the constrictions of NATO alliances. I can’t imagine what the new alliances would be between the EAF and the US and Canada, or how it would work with Ireland and Turkey, let alone China and Israel.

The EU apparatus which might receive Zelensky’s challenge is a mystery to me, but it seems with this attention the Euro public deserves an EU determination. EAF/Si or No?