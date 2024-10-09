Smith Bay Road on St. Thomas’ east end

Hurricane Milton had one veteran weather expert crying as he reported the bad news about how fast the barometer fell and how low. He cried because he’d been in the business of storm watching for over 40 years and this was not only unprecedented, it was the harbinger come true. All the reports of climate change, all the incremental proofs, all the subtle and not so subtle facts were now part of the past. He knew it. He saw it. He cried, not so much for the people in the path of a Force 5 hurricane, but for the future where Force 5s are common place.

The people of St. Thomas cried the same way back in 2017 when Hurricanes Irma and Maria, both Force 5, struck the tiny island like an ungodly one-two punch.

Hurricane Irma had peak winds up to 180 mph. It ripped through the Virgin Islands on September 6, 2017. The only hospital on St. Thomas had its top floor collapse, its cancer center destroyed and its ground floor completely flooded.

Bad as that was, things only got worse. According to the American Journal of Public Health, “On September 19, 2017, hospital staff received an order to disassemble their tent ED and shelter for a second Category 5 storm Hurricane Maria, which was headed for the island.”

Maria hit on September 20th. It was a Force Five with winds of 174 mph and was, until today, the fourth costliest in US history coming in a $91.7 billion dollars in damages.

Love Islands aka St. John had it even worse then St. Thomas. According to the US National Park Service, “Hurricane Irma struck St. John on September 6, 2017, and changed the island forever. Once the storm passed, the worst was yet to come.

“Venturing outside for the first time and seeing the destruction was impossible to comprehend. Every leaf was stripped from the island. All the telephone poles were down. Most of the island trees had been toppled and many were tangled with the poles and wires.

“Work and evidence of recovery had already started when the news of Hurricane Maria bearing down on us brought everyone to their knees. The Navy, National Guard, and many other groups who had come to assist were evacuated.”

If you research it now, the focus is on Puerto Rico with very little about St. Thomas-St. John, a mere forty nautical miles to the east. But when it hit PR Maria was only a Force 4 hurricane, and Puerto Rico is a big island. You can run away from a hurricane on Puerto Rico. Not so on St. Thomas or St. John. Oh, you can run away, but it won’t do you any good because you’d only be running in circles.

Almost two years later the damage was still palpable. NPR reported, “Many homes are uninhabitable. On others, blue tarps covering roofs are the only thing keeping the rain out.” But beyond the property damage, psyches were rerouted. “Vincentia Paul-Constantin, a mental health counselor who works with children in the public schools says, ‘We see ... regression in behaviors, especially with our little ones who had been potty-trained, reverted to using diapers.’ Among older children, Paul-Constantin says, ‘We see a lot of frustration, cognitive impairment, hopelessness and despair.’”

I spent February 2019 on St.Thomas and immediately felt another dynamic change. An old friend who has lived on St. Thomas for almost 50 years pointed it out to me. St. Thomians became humbler, more concerned for their fellow man and generally nicer. Native St. Thomians are a proud lot and they have a reason to be, but dual Force 5s blew away some of that pride. And as the mental health counselor said, replaced it with ‘hopelessness and despair.’

But the positive effects I saw among the everyday people in 2019 was not the experience teachers were having with their students. Another counselor Dionne Simmonds said, It has caused extreme hardship. That equates to stress. Stress equates to depression, anxiety. It’s like a floodgate has been opened up.”

One in 12 students reported they attempted suicide and one in five said they thought about it. We can expect similar outcomes with Floridians in the path of Milton who do not evacuate, and I’ll bet there will be a surprising number.

Adults on St. Thomas and St. John were also scarred by the experience. Post hurricane research done by the University of the Virgin Islands found six out of 10 people had “depressive symptoms, and “a similar percentage of residents display symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD.”

So while Helene and Milton are a devastating combination, they are happening on the continent where you can jump in your car and away run north. Islanders do not have that luxury, and as that weatherman knows islanders can expect more, not less Force 5s.

What we’re seeing with the proliferation of these big storms is climate change in action, and it ain’t pretty. It’s enough to make a grown man cry.