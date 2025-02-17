The DNC sent me a fund raising letter the other day. I didn’t open it. I see the DNC as the enemy to democracy. They effectively appointed two candidates who both lost the national election to Donald Trump.

The one time the democratic process was carried out, to my surprise, Biden won. That time we had candidate debates where the numbers were whittled down, until South Carolina when the black women there swept him into the White House.

The DNC has a new leader, or should I say another new leader. I’m not sure there’s anything a leader can do to reform the operation as he’s operating it. My advice to him would be ‘No more anointed then appointed leaders. Follow the democratic process.’

Bernie Sanders would have been elected president in 2016 if the DNC would have allowed the democratic process to work itself out. Who knows which candidate would have arisen last year if the vice president didn’t gather all the support she needed behind the scenes and make her nomination a slam dunk folly.

The DNC allowed that to happen. That’s not the democratic process. I’m not sure the DNC is for the democratic process. If so they’d be among the people. Sending me a fund raising letter is not being among the people.

Democrats need to man the ramparts at the township level. That’s where the people are. This doesn’t mean democrats following the old regime which had no local component to it. The democratic goal here is to strengthen local government. Not to inundate it with ideas or ideologies but to ensure the process of local governance gets stronger. Empower the people, and they will work out their own ways.

I suggest a system be designed which empowers all township offices across America with the ability to collect property taxes, holding back enough to maintain certain public expenses, before sending the remainder to the county treasurer.

It worked in Michigan when I lived there. People liked it because they had a say, and they saw the workings of their township government every month. It is also convenient and in the case of Danby Township office, it’s a place the community can be proud to show off to visitors.

By contrast, in rural settings in Indiana, township offices are at the home of the township supervisor. The address changes when a new supervisor is elected. The Democratic Party needs to go rural. Towns and townships are the most local forms of government. Towns are taken up, but townships, especially rural townships, are open to being infused with governmental organization.

Strengthen local governance and you’ve done something for local people. Do something for local people and they remember. The Michigan model calls and it shows what can be done.