Caption: Nixon vs Kennedy debates 1960

When people opine that this year’s version of the Democratic National Convention currently running into its fourth and final day in Chicago is somehow transformative like few others have been, I wonder more about the speaker’s longevity rather than their veracity. An opine is an opinion and opinions are based on experience. You can be telling me the truth about the best golfer ever, but it your ‘ever’ is 20 or 30 years, I’m wondering about your lack of bottom. If you haven’t seen Slammin’ Sammy Sneed swing a wooden driver then shut up. If you haven’t seen at least 10 four-year Presidential election cycles, your wheels need to get closer to the old historic trail.

I remember when Eisenhower was first elected. That was a radio event and my old man was a hog for information so we kids had no choice but to listen. In a four room cottage, the radio is everywhere. Carl also listened to the Republican National Convention so to this day I can’t tell you what political party he favored.

I remember talking politics on a street corner near school. Tom Waldron and some other kid got into an argument and Waldron asked me to confirm that Eisenhower was a Republican which I did with enough authority to convince the other kid. Like my father before me, you’ll notice I did not make a political statement, I just provided information. I guess it’s a family tradition.