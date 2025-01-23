Let there be light

On January 20th Heather Cox Richardson wrote this about President Trump’s inaugural speech, “After praising Elon Musk, he told the crowd ‘He was very effective. He knows those computers better than anybody. Those vote counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide. So it was pretty good…. Thank you to Elon.’”

Is it just me, or did our new president just admit to rigging the election? We have to ask ourselves if Elon ‘Zieg Heil’ Muck could actually pull off such a feat. Well, he has mastered rocket science, has out performed NASA, is a pioneer in the electric vehicle field and because of all that and more is said to be the richest man in the world. So, yeah, I think he could rig a voting machine, and if you can rig one, you can rig multiples.

Besides Ms Richardson’s, I have not seen or heard of any Democratic Party official even mentioning this point let alone stressing it. This, to me, is just another example of how weak and flaccid the Democratic Party is.

Think what a fuss Trump and the newly forming Trump Party would have made if Harris (Remember Kamala Harris?) had said the same thing. Heck, when Biden won the party formerly known as Republicans raised holy hell and challenged the results in court after court across the land, losing every time but that, unfortunately, is beside the point.

The point is the Democratic Party does not now, and in my long lifetime, never has been able to fight. The best example of this was when Tricky Dick Nixon resigned. By then the whole world knew he was corrupt and that the Republicans had won the election illegally. So what did the Democrats do? Did they demand a new election? No. Did they declare themselves winners by default? No. What they did do was allow Nixon’s vice president Fumble-foot Ford to simply stumble into the White House, no questions asked.

How weak is that? Just as weak as their letting Trump brag to the world about rigging the election without a word of challenge.

“Let there be light!” the Creator cried, to which I would add, “Let there be another political party, one with balls and belles.”

Here’s a poem about that sacred event, (the creation, not the election).

On Coming Into Being

or

The Great Belch Theory

Based on Shankara's Second Meditation

At first this world

formless as a being within a seed

opened to the touch of space and time

which belched from the belly

of the Infinite Instructor

as Maya roiled

the universe into being again

diverse and full of wonder.

Gary August Schlueter

Metamora, Indiana

June 2, 2009

And here’s DJT’s admission in his own words:

https://www.ndtv.com/video/donald-trump-s-remarks-on-musk-computers-spark-rigged-elections-theory-890915