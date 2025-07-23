Hank Ballard

Motown’s first A&R man Mickey Stephenson was a prolific entertainment man. Until last week I had never heard of him, and I was born and raised in Detroit (and have the scars on my knuckles and the impressions on my soul to prove it). I was listening to Detroit R&B on WJLB radio years before Motown was even founded which for the record was January 12, 1959.

That’s why it seemed strange to me when Mickey Stephenson said on a long YouTube interview that Motown brought music to Detroit. He implied there was no black music scene in Detroit before Barry Gordy invented it. Hah! says I. Ever heard of John Lee Hooker? Little Willie John? Marv Johnson? Barrett Strong? Nolan Strong and the Diablos? Jackie Wilson? Hank Ballard and the Midnighters?

There was a strong recording business in Detroit back then. I once read about a Scottish dude who researched Detroit’s music scene of the ‘50s and he said the town had something like 46 recording studios during that time. WJLB itself was proof of how strong the Detroit R&B scene was back when I was 12 years old, the year Barry Gordy founded Tamla Records. He incorporated Motown Record Corporation on April 14, 1960.

How alive was it? Two years before probably the most popular dance form ever was born in Detroit. Hank Ballard wrote ‘The Twist’ and recorded it with the Midnighters in 1958 and as I recall it was the B side of a 45 with ‘Thrill Upon the Hill’ as the A side. No, check that, the machine that’s smarter than me says ‘The Twist’ was the B side of ‘Teardrops on Your Letter’. I know that side well.

Danny Carr had a stack of 45s which he replenished weekly. We listened to them down his basement. His dad had finished half the basement in knotty pine with a big half circle bar to greet you at the bottom of the steps. That’s where the phonograph was operated. We’d sometimes do what we called ‘meditation’ where three or four of us would sit in different parts of the basement alone. We’d turn down the lights and play slow, sad songs thinking of the loves we would have and the loves we would lose. 'Teardrops on Your Letter’ was one of them.

‘The Twist’ was a full out party song. Still is. You want to get a party started sometime? Put on Hank Ballard’s version of ‘The Twist’ and watch it all come alive. Everybody knows ‘The Twist’ and everybody knows how to do it. Admittedly, Hank Ballard’s version didn’t start the dance craze that continues to this day, but it is the best version—Hee yah! (Interesting note: while Motown quickly crossed over from R&B to the Pop charts, Hank Ballard and the Midnighters did it themselves in 1954 with ‘Working with Me Annie’ a song that was banned in Boston for its suggestive nudges and winks.)

‘The Twist’ predated Motown by about two years, so how could Mickey Stephenson say what Jinny said when she was just five years old, ‘There was nothing going down at all’ BM (Before Motown)?

On the interview he gets a little messianic when he talks about the origins of Motown and rightly so. In Detroit music there will always be a mark in history that we couldn’t see at the time. It was when Motown hit. There’s Detoit music before Motown and then there’s Motown.

For me it started with ‘Shop Around’ by Smokey and the Miracles. The Miracles had a couple other ace songs before ‘Shop Around’ like ‘Way Over There’ and 'You Can Depend on Me’ another of our ‘meditation’ songs, but ‘Shop Around’ was Motown’s first number one single on the R&B charts. Motown would go on bust out of the R&B category to become musique du monde, n’est-ce pas?

Mickey Stephenson was born into a musical family in Detroit. He would have known Detroit’s R&B station WJLB. I wouldn’t be surprised if his mother had performed on it one time or another. She was a professional singer and dancer so she was part of Detroit’s music scene, though maybe not in R&B.

I think Mickey Stephenson’s memory loss was self-serving. In making that interview he was promoting his book The A&R Man so as far as he was concerned music in Detroit began with Motown even if it didn’t.

To hear the man himself and to see a personification of what I call Detroit aristocracy check out— Motown’s First A&R Man

PS Another pre-Motown Detroit musical surprise is Bill Haley was a Detroiter. His hit ‘Rock Around the Clock’ was the first rock song to top the pop charts in both the US and the UK. It started the rock craze, which, as the song goes, will never die.

