Civilization has several meanings. We tend to limit it to ‘the stage of human social and cultural development and organization that is considered most advanced.’ But it is also ‘the society, culture and way of life of a particular area.’ Under that second definition, Indigenous people everywhere and for all time are and have been civilized because they formed a society and way of life wherever they were.

But even under the first definition Indigenous ‘tribes’ like the Huron-Wendat would be considered civilized. In fact, if we use a wholistic definition of ‘most advanced,’ our society would hardly fit the bill. That’s because we are rapidly eliminating the natural resources we, as human beings, need to exist. A ‘civilization’ that destroys itself cannot, repeat CANNOT, be considered ‘most advanced.’