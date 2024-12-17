Source: Animal Legal Defense Fund, Animal Law Update: Federal Judge Strikes Down ‘Lake Erie Bill of Rights’ by Nicole Pallotta

“The Lake Erie Bill of Rights amended Toledo’s municipal charter to recognize rights for Lake Erie (including legal standing) and empowered the city and its residents to sue on behalf of the lake. Proponents argued the legislation was necessary because the state had consistently failed to protect Lake Erie from pollution, leaving the city’s water supply vulnerable to contamination.”

“On February 27, 2020, a federal judge struck down as unconstitutional a first-of-its-kind law granting basic rights to Lake Erie. Toledo, Ohio, voters passed the “Lake Erie Bill of Rights” (LEBOR) — designed to protect Lake Erie from pollution — via ballot initiative during a special election on February 26, 2019.”

So it lived for one year and one day.

Sorry for leading you astray. Thank you TH for the heads-up.