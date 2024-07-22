Flaberghastly! That’s the new word I’ve coined for Biden’s unprecedented move yesterday morning. While the rest of us were reaching for the toilet paper, the 46th President of the United States reached for the microphone and announced he was stepping down. Flaberghastly he gave up the truncheon of power. Handed it over to his chosen successor.

Too bad, Bidey baby. Democracy doesn’t work that way. This is not a coronation This is a freely elected nation. At least I like to fantasize it is. (And it will be closer to that ideal when the Electoral College is no more.)

I’m for direct elections and direct government. I’m not for the hierarchy we presently employ and which thereafter employs us (or not). To give up the reins of that hierarchy is an adverbial act that can best be described as ‘flaberghastly!’ The flabbergast part is easy to see, but the ghastly part is what it potentially does to hierarchical governance in general.

Lester Holt used that word, coronation when asking a Black congressional leader whether Biden and the Democratic Election Committee weren’t doing something that looked very much like a coronation, meaning a transfer of power from monarch to monarch (More about monarchy later.) without any say from we the people dem. (By the way, on St. Thomas the plural of mongoose is mongoose-dem.)

The Black leader got his back up and said it was an open system. He knew his business. With this deflection he gives us a tool to wield on behalf of direct democracy. He said anyone who gets 300 votes on a petition with no more than 50 from any one state would qualify to run for president.

He did not mention money and in that lack of action he deflected the greater implication behind Lester’s question, where’s democracy when the list of big donors is saying who’s going to run and when? That list of donors needs to be renamed.

In truth it is the Presidential Owners List, a list of those people who own the presidency which is an entity itself greater than any single president. Presidents come and go. Presidential Owners abide, waving the flag of democracy and freedom in our eyes, while we are kept by our own inactions as serfs in their demo-monarchy. We could change it in a minute. With today’s whiz bang devices we are a global village and it’s high time we acted like it.

May President Joe Biden’s actions on Sunday redound across that global village and show the way for other pinnacles of the hierarchy to step down in glory. Others will take their places but the hard scab of hierarchic power will have been removed.

There’s a peculiar power in Biden’s stepping down that plays into this particular political season. He is now a living legacy and can begin to transfer power to Kamala Harris (this I believe is the first time typing her name, btw), a process that actually has already begun since the President came down with Covid.

At his age and with this new health threat it is only natural (and awfully lucky) that the Vice President should pick up the slack. It will be a coronation in fact but in act it will be assuming duties as prescribed. Naturally Trump’s bunch are in a hunch. Harris gets to be President while she is running for the job. Hmmm, I just thought of that and now I’m much more inclined towards her as first on the ticket on the side of sanity. If I can’t convince you, at least I can convince myself. Harris for President! Now! I put ‘now’ in not because of the National Organization for Women but because it appears to be a fact or at least a growing fact.

There’s another edge to this sword being wielded by the situation of Joe Biden’s stepping down. Earlier I called it a truncheon, well, it is also a sword and the second edge is the reflection of Joe Biden’s legacy that is now with this announcement a constant and can be judged in its entirety.

An historian for ABC hipped me to this perspective. He created a synopsis of Biden’s accomplishments as president and they are wow-making. All that wow is hanging like a how of power over the head of Kamala of Harris. She has her own accomplishments and abilities which the media will shower us with over the next few weeks; this is an immediate thing. She now has her time working as president-in-waiting and daily we will be served her images, actions and words.

All this has taken the spotlight off the Orangeman of Mara and he withers and wails without it. There are two lines of media gorging going on against Trump’s one and that one is frazzled by its sameness and by its lack of saneness. The media focus will be on Biden; as he retires his legend will grow. Then it needs to focus on Harris doing presidential duties and on her run for presidency.

The Democratic Convention in August will be her anointing week. The timing is actually exquisite. The more I look at this the more I’m amazed at what a powerful counter it is to the election campaign of Donald Trump.

There’s one fly in the ointment, though. Well, potentially anyway. That’s Kamala Harris herself. It is not in her favor that she was a prosecutor in California. California’s nice, prosecutor? not so much. The position by its nature lacks compassion. Her run for president did not thrill us as potential voters. In other words, she was not our choice and that is true now. She is not our choice. She is in a position arranged by some higher order than mere man. Let’s hope she’s there for a reason and that a higher reason.

