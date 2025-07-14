Plenty logo

Over the years I’ve watched as the back-to-earth movement sort of dissolved in a whimper of materialism brought on by the likes of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. I remember buying a book in Ann Arbor which listed all the intentional communities in every state plus several provinces in Canada. It listed the name, the type of community it was, if it was open to new people, how you could visit and contact information. I kept it with me when I migrated to the Caribbean in 1979. By the time Reagan’s eight years had passed, the intentional community movement was also past. When The Farm closed in 1983, it was like the last heartbeat of hippiedom had stopped.

At least that’s what the news at the time told us. But hindsight and Wikipedia provide a more optimistic and accurate view.

1983 wasn’t the end of The Farm, it was what they called ‘The Changeover’ when the reality of housing too many slackers caught up with the hippie-dippie fantasy that was status quo at The Farm. The news of The Farm's closing even reached me on St. Thomas, so it was national news. I had that news personally confirmed by a lady I knew briefly in Metamora around 2003.

She had raised a family in Tennessee not far from The Farm. Her family was part of The Farm’s satellite community, folks who live on their own ground living life in the conventional way, ie selling their time and talent for money. When I asked her why The Farm closed, she told me it was because the commune-ists were getting older and needed to start looking towards their retirement.

I understood that viscerally because the same thing was happening to me. I went business. Me, the ultimate blue collar hippie, who looked on business as a crime against all that is natural, I started my own business newsletter, the hardcopy Virgin Trader.

While The Farm did not close in 1983, the Changeover was significant. After that residential community members were required to support themselves with their own income. Previously income was donated to a central fund called The Foundation. Consequently, The Farm’s population dropped from a peak of 1,600 to around 200 adults and children. But since these were the most committed worker bees, The Farm made a comeback which seems to on-going to this day.

One of their outreach projects is called Plenty International. On their website plenty.org, “Plenty was founded in the understanding that all life is connected in a web of interdependence and balance. Our actions change the world, for better or worse. We can choose which.” This is the Amerindian view and the one being adopted by more and more others, the more the merrier.

It is also merry to know that not only is The Farm doing wonderful things for the world, other intentional communities are emerging in this time of global need.

Witness, “The Boldness of the TERA project in Lustrac, France.” Frédéric Bosqué’s guest editorial for Fourth Generaton Civillization details this effort. “History teaches us that the greatest transformations often begin locally, driven by ordinary people willing to do things differently.”

“Today, the most relevant scale of change may well be your village, your neighborhood, your own territory of life.”

‘Territory of life’ is the concept he strives to drive home: “A territory of life is a local space—a village, a neighborhood, a small region—conceived as a living organism where actors cooperate for life: their own, that of the community, and of nature. It is a break from the “every person for themselves” mindset.”

Bosqué explains, “Joining a territory of life is a bit like joining a tightly knit team after years of working alone. One discovers the power of the collective: energies are pooled, skills complement each other. Instead of being subjected to a top-down system, residents regain control over their daily lives. Practically speaking, in a territory of life, people collectively decide to relocalize food production, co-create ecological housing, or share essential services. The territory becomes an open-air laboratory for ground-level innovation—with and for the people…. One is no longer an anonymous cog in an opaque economic machine, but a local agent of change. It’s deeply motivating and a powerful source of hope.”

Bosqué’s ideas “are rooted in real-world projects.” The collective he belongs to in the Lot-et-Garonne region of France has been working since 2015 “to build what it calls a 'cooperative ecosystem for the 21st century.” It started with a vision to create a rural village of the future, “capable of locally meeting the needs of the inhabitants while respecting both people and nature.” After ten years of trying, he says that dream is about to come true.

The pilot project is expected to house ecological homes, a training center for eco-friendly construction, food processing facilities and a composting site.

We are in a period of global uprooting. Here in the United States we are becoming disunited. I’m reminded of the Yeats poem ‘The Second Coming’. In this visionary work the prophetic Irish poet observes, “Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world. The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere/The ceremony of innocence is drowned.” It ends, as all English majors recall, “And what rough beast, its hour come round at last/Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”

It is my hope that rough beast is embodied in places like The Farm and TERA and that this rebirth is something that happens in the individual heart of each of us.

Fancy being a change agent for good?

Music Monday

Listen patiently to Uncle Pat’s The Old Hippie Show, Monday 4-6 pm EDST 91.5 FM WECI Earlham College Radio

Share