In true Trumpian fashion, our president went out of his way to slight Indigenous people of this country by re-declaring Monday, October 13th Columbus Day. As Cultural Survival noted, he failed to recognize today as Indigenous Peoples’ Day and I think I know why. Not so much as a slight to Amerindians but because in 2021 then President Joe Biden “issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” and whatever Biden did, Trump wants to undo.

With that as background I thought it would be a good time to tell you the story of how, when and where Columbus encountered the fierce Carib Indians, and the war of the worlds began. According to Virgin Islands history books, it happened in November 1493 on Columbus’ second voyage to the New World.

In his book The Umbilical Cord Harold W.L. Willocks writes, “On November 14, 1493, Columbus anchored outside of Salt River, St. Croix. He sent a landing party of twenty-five men in search of fresh water. As Columbus’ landing party came around a bank, they surprised another landing party, the Carib Indians. The Caribs attempted to get away from the Spaniards; however, the Spaniards came closer to the Indian canoe in an attempt to capture them. The Caribs fiercely attacked the landing party.” Other sources I’ve read say that the Caribs were led by a female warrior.

Willocks continues, “The Spaniards rammed the Indian canoe with their boat, throwing the Indians into the sea. But even while swimming away from the Spaniards, the Carib men and women were able to shoot off the arrows with astounding accuracy. In the battle, one soldier was killed and another was wounded; and Columbus captured several of the Indians, including two women. Columbus was repelled, and later he named the spot Cabo de Flechas, or Cape of Arrows.”

Isaac Dookhan in his A History of the Virgin Islands of the United States writes, “It was at Salt River where the Spaniards had their first reported fight with the indigenous (sic) peoples of the New World.” Other sources say that at least one Indian was also killed, making Salt River, St. Croix the place where the annihilation of the Indigenous people of the New World began.

I have some personal history on this Salt River site as well. For donkey years (an island expression) the St. Croix Environmental Association (SEA) fought their own battle to have the site of this monumental occurrence officially recognized. Then around 1988 a group of environmentalists on St. Thomas, myself included, formed the Environmental Association of St. Thomas-St. John (EAST). We soon joined SEA in the effort to protect Salt River from the onslaught of hotel-mania which was sweeping the island due in large part to an oversight in Tax Reform ’86.

What happened was US Treasury took away the unique position in the tax code we in the US Virgin Islands enjoyed prior to Tax Reform ’86. While this was a major blow to the small watch manufacturing industry primarily on St. Croix and to the charter yacht industry, it unintentionally allowed projects in the USVI to qualify for funding from a larger multi-billion dollar pot of money in Puerto Rico’s FOMENTO bank. In fact, I was the one who found the loop-hole. I brought it to the attention of the chief economist of the USVI, a buddy of mine, who contacted his counterpart at FOMENTO who then contacted his counterpart at US Treasury and lo and behold, it was true.

I proudly announced the result in my newsletter the Virgin Trader and soon hotels were popping up all over St. Thomas and St. John. When I realized what I had done, I happily joined the newly created Environmental Association to assuage my karma. While serving on the board we learned a particularly aggressive hotel building company out of Dayton, Ohio was eyeing Salt River for their next project. They had already built one on St. Thomas and one of St. John. This kicked the effort to save Salt River into high gear.

The outcome was in 1992 while I was serving as president of the Virgin Islands Conservation Society, the overseer of both SEA and EAST, we won, and President George, the first, Bush signed into law the documents which created the Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve.

May you Pow be Wow on this Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

