Bryce Underwood, Michigan’s $12 million man

No labor for me on Labor Day except maybe a labor of love. Talkin’ about college football. Except for Bill Belichick’s debut as North Carolina’s head coach, the first week is behind us. What we have learned is that pundits who use the word ‘Heisman’ before the first ball is snapped are fools or being paid by the newly instituted sports gambling industry.

Leading up to noon Saturday when Ohio State hosted Texas, these nuevneuvo riche ‘fools’ had named Texas quarterback Arch Manning the best player of the year which is what the Heisman prizes. Of course, they also said Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was the best player in college football. Both of those assertions were quashed by 3 PM.

Manning proved inept most of the game, then sputtered up his stats late in the fourth quarter. His first pass was in the dirt. It was an easy slot pass to an open man and he threw it into the ground. I could have done that! By Sunday the media exposed him as overhyped and underwhelming.

Jeremiah Smith debuted 2025 by dropping two passes equally in his hands. The announcer called it ‘uncharacteristic’. Jeremiah switched out his gloves, thereby blaming his tools. Before the eyes of America with those two drops he fell from grace. The best player in college football he was not. Neither was Arch Manning.

After he missed yet another receiver, this a short one over center, I began to list quarterbacks I had seen this weekend who were better than him. Jaylon Daniels of Kansas and Parker Navarro of Ohio came to mind, then Rocco Becht of Iowa State. Later after I'd seen Michigan defeat New Mexico, I threw Bryce Underwood on my short list of quarterbacks who were better than Arch Manning on Saturday.

What I remember of the Michigan game was first of all how good New Mexico was. Their quarterback Jack Layne was laid out by Michigan's defense time after time and got back up clear-headed and tougher than before. I mean the first hit alone would have broken a lesser heart.

Next was the rush of offense Michigan showed in the first quarter. It was cliche-busting. I ran back in my own feelings looking for an equal and the only time I can think of when raw talent congeals into sometng so large its scary was the Fab Five. That’s what I saw and all the more describable because of its absence for the rest of the game.

It was as if Michigan’s offense exploded out of the malaise of 2024 and for one glorious quarter we glimpsed what Underwood’s offense will look like when its grown. And it is a scary thing. Names now only lightly known will burn their way into Big House history. At least that’s what I saw with my glimpse.

