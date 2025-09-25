I Archive this in the hope that Kimmel’s comeback signifies a turning point in the growing Free Speech movement and one day we look back to see that American corporations from this point on stood up to Trump and his officious terrorists like FCC czar Brendan Carr.

While Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback drew something like 32 million viewers, me included, Stephen Colbert joked that it was probably only his wife Evie watching him tonight which for the record was Tuesday night. What kinda slipped my mind in this latest challenge to free speech in the United States was that Colbert and Kimmel are heads-up competition.

Because I was in a receptive state of mind I went off on a hidden power of YouTube. On broadcast TV these two guys are competitors. On my YouTube feed they stand side by side. I can watch either or neither, now or then. So the hidden strength YouTube offers is that of not competing for the same time slot. And Tuesday night’s viewing stats prove the bigness potential of that power. About 26 million people watched Kimmel on social media, most of that, I’lll bet, on YouTube. Only six and a quarter million watched ABC’s live broadcast. Conclusion? YouTube waits for you, the other, not so much.

While Kimmel’s audience made me stand up and even raise my fist — Power to the people! — Colbert was hotter than ever. It was like his writers felt the rising tide coming from Kimmel’s comeback and rode that wild surf. Colbert’s monologue was one of his best.

Another lesson from YouTube viewing is you get to compare each one, Kimmel and Colbert in this case, and how they handle the news of the day. There is always a lot of crossover, topics covered by all of late night comedians. Tuesday night it was the malfunctioning escalator at the UN, Trump addressing the UN General Assembly, and Trump’s “mouth shambling” about the amorphous shape of the United States.

Here Colbert’s crew attained geniousity. We see DJT corn straw quaffed and shiny in make-up, caressing the air in front of him while he babbles unconvincingly about the amorphous atmospheric shape of America. His hands are swooping as though shaping a woman’s hour glass figure.

Cut to Colbert who picks it up in his Trump voice and with his hands shaping curves he says, “It’s like this. It’s a shape. I got a map. Show ‘em the map.” And viola, we’re looking at DJT’s birthday card to Epstein, the shape of the barely pubescent girlie with the signature just there, transposed over a map of North America. The audience goes crazy and starts chanting, ‘Stephen! Stephen!” which is exactly what Jimmy’s audience did for him over and over again.

I noticed something about the audience while watching Colbert’s show. He got the most laughs, the most interest from the audience when he berated Trump. So in the great theatric tradition of stand-up comedy, it’s the audience who are the instigators. The comedian just riffs off their jibs and jists, their whiffs and their whoofs. In other words, it’s us that’s to blame for late night comedy content.

One unique item Colbert had was a video of French President Macron being held back from crossing the street to his UN meeting by a New York cop. Trump’s cavalcade was parading through and the road was closed to mere pedestrians, even though they might be French and presidential. Macron is heard to say to the cop in English, “I will negotiate with you,” a telling expression and one worthy of your consideration.

Regarding the notorious escalator incident, Colbert notes, ”As soon as he is stepping on, the escalator stops.” From this he deduces, “We know their is a God!”

His theory of why that happened is,”The entire escalator community felt guilty about what they dd to us back in 2015.” This is accompanied by a picture of the Trumps descending the golden escalator to glory and whatever else awaits them.

Colbert’s take on Trump’s telling the UN Generals, “I was right about everything” was another highlight of the night. In his Trump voice Colbert bleats, “I’ve been right about everything. I once thought I was wrong about everything. Turns out, I was wrong.”He turns stage right to his off-screen producer and quickly adds, “Right?”

Around this time I made a marginal note: How can we sustain this Trumpian deluge without Stephen Colbert?