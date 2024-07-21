That headline might come as a surprise to you, but it’s true. At least, I’m going to try to convince you ’tis true.

While bathing in the sun recently I recalled an essay I wrote last autumn about the close DNA sampling between Palestinians and Jews. The expert conclusion was they are from the same tree and as such are closely related.

In finding out that neat little factoid, I had to look into Hebrew theology. Here I uncovered that El is the Hebrew god who has his name forever enshrined in Israel. The ‘el’ part’s him or Him if you like. El is peaceful. El imparts good wisdom and good medicine for all our various ailments. What I’m wondering is, where the hell is El now that we need Him?

The monstrous genocide of the Palestinians being carried on in the name of today’s Israelites is not in the spirit of El. It comes from another deified spirit, Yahweh. Yahweh is the one who declares destruction on the Palestinians in so many ways and so many places in what Christians call the Old Testament. The pre-Christ Christianity which since it is taken from the Torah, the holy book of the Jews, tends towards Judaism, actually defines it in a mythical historic way. Ergo, Christianity is rooted in Judaism, n’est pas?

But Christianity is said to be a monotheistic religion. The same is said of Judaism by Britannica: “Judaism is a monotheistic religion, believing in one god. It is not a racial group.” Steering clear of the racial issue, I want to focus on what monotheism is. It is the belief in one God. Ancient worshippers of the Sun could have been monotheists, assigning primary importance to the Sun while still giving celestial power to other astronomical entities and activities.

Christians do believe in one God, the God of the Jews before them. And since the Jews had both El and Yahweh as their deities, that one God of the Christians is either or both (perhaps neither but I wouldn’t want to hear that argument. I went to Sunday school. I was baptized Lutheran. I was schooled in that argument.)

For Britannica to say ‘Judaism is a monotheistic religion’ does not reflect any independent thinking on the part Britannica’s editorial staff. They just cut and pasted that lollipop from what we all know to be true, that is a true conundrum—Judaism has at least two Gods yet it is a monotheistic religion.

The other good book (Britannica) also says, “Judaism, a monotheistic religion, developed among the ancient Hebrews. Judaism is characterized by a belief in one transcendent God ….”

Oddly enough, the Hindu religion which we consider to be polytheistic because they have so many Gods and Goddesses including our big three Brama, Vishnu and Shiva could be considered ultimately monotheistic. When you read the Upanishads you quickly discern there is the Self which is the Oneness beyond Brama, Vishnu, Shiva, et al. The Hindu Self is the transcendent God of Judaism. At least that’s my opinion, and it’s very true.

A television series about finding the roots of God told me the wandering Jews found Yahweh somewhere in the desert where he was being worshipped by a smaller tribe of people. They assumed the responsibility of worshipping him and he became their’s. Worship is a reciprocal thing if you do it right.

Judging the nature of Yahweh by his rapacious and hateful statements in the Old Testament, he does not strike me as the “transcendent God who revealed himself to Abraham, Moses and the Hebrew prophets and by a religious life in accordance with Scriptures and rabbinic traditions.”

That sounds more like El to me. El was not found in the desert. He was the chief deity of the West Semites. Britannica says, “El was described as the titular head of the pantheon …and father of all other gods (except for Baal).” And I would add, (except for Yahweh.

To me Yahweh is the war god of the Jews, while El is venerable father figure god, with a long white beard. See him on the Cistine Chapel ceiling next time you’re near the Pope’s home in Rome.

Like the Hindu have more than one god yet worship the one Self, Paramatman, so the Jews and the Christians have more than one god (Yahweh and El for Jews, the devil for Christians) yet worship the transcendent spirit in Christ, the anointed One.

Regarding devil worship. I drove through western North Carolina one Sunday morning heading for Greensboro. Every radio station was airing a Baptist service. I’d listen for awhile but when the pastor mentioned the devil I changed the station. Within five minutes I had to turn it off. I don’t believe in that credence. My conclusion?

The devil, which was created in the 6th Century as a concept borrowed from Persians, is being worshipped in a back-assward way which plays right into his mythological hand. While the preacher is telling ‘em ‘Be good or the devil will get you!,’ The devil is getting free air time on radio stations across America. While it isn’t intended to be devil worship, at least I pray not, it serves the same purpose. It says, ‘Worshippers, here’s the devil!’ And even if it adds ‘Beware!,’ the job’s already done.

Hmmm, come to think of it, that’s kinda like Trump.

