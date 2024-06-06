Cheerleader's chant:
Felon! Felon! Lock him up!
Felon! Felon!
Lock him up!
That’s the song of the day.
Sing it in the fields
Sing it down the thoroughfares
Call and effect
Felon! Felon!
Call and echoe
Lock him up!
In every statia come September
where football gathers us
one side to the other —
‘Give me and L’
‘Lock him up!’
‘Gimme the F word'
‘Felon! Felon!’
Like the wave
let it arise spontaneously
inspired simultaneo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Acorn Archive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.