Felon! Felon!

Lock him up!

That’s the song of the day.

Sing it in the fields

Sing it down the thoroughfares

Call and effect

Felon! Felon!

Call and echoe

Lock him up!

In every statia come September

where football gathers us

one side to the other —

‘Give me and L’

‘Lock him up!’

‘Gimme the F word'

‘Felon! Felon!’

Like the wave

let it arise spontaneously

inspired simultaneo…