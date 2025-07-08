Trump gets the Carney squeeze. White House photo

Long before the 23 minute video was over I was convinced this is big news, bigger even than the almost daily Trump dump of vital yet offal news. At its core was Trump’s tariffs and the fallout from fuckin’ with Canada. (I was born five miles from Windsor, Ontario, so I’m one with them in the spirit of Le Détroit.)

Canada under the canny Carney has casually crimped Trump’s motto, Make America Great Again. Over the past six months Carney has repositioned Canada from America’s little brother to international senior partner. It’s a little like what happened in college football when Wolverine running back Mike Hart called Michigan State, Michigan’s ‘little brother’. MSU went on to whip ‘em very publicly for the next ten years or so.

Now Canada’s poised if not to whip the US’s butt, at least to thrive internationally, economically and socially without them, or us, as the case may be. Under Carney and with full-throated support in two languages, Canada is becoming independent of the United States. Where once we were reciprocally strong, now because of US vagaries in governance which certainly outreach the Don’s appearance on the political scene, we are going our own ways.

(I don’t know what that’s going to mean to the Gordie Howe Bridge, after the Ambassador, the second bridge across the Detroit River between Detroit and Windsor. It’s said to open in September. Wikipedia estimates it will carry 26,500 vehicles per day. It will also be pedestrian and bicycle friendly, a mile and a half trail connection between the Joe Louis circuit around Detroit and the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail in Windsor which then connects to the Trans Canada Trail, which also proves Canada’s not anti-trans.)

The video tells us, “Canada has quietly executed the most devastating counter strike in modern history.” The production called it “economic warfare at its finest.” “The implications are staggering!”

At this point I wonder about the veracity of the verbalist. But his purple prose proved to be true blue.

“The fallout is going to reshape North America forever.” It was about here I started to feel the potential magnitude of this little bit of news. “Far more calculated, far more brilliant, far more dangerous for Americans than anybody realizes.” There is something very present tense about the word ‘realizes.’ It tells me not only was this story big, it was new and growing.

The production says it will “completely change your point of view about Canada's role on the world stage.”

The end started when Trump raised tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%. This after Trump had insulted and attempted to humiliate Canada into becoming the 51st state. Trump's tariff was the last straw.

Enacting an action plan which had been a long time in the making, suddenly Canada pivoted; Carney addressed the nation saying, “The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.” He said Trump violated existing treaties, meaning NAFTA and whatever came AFTA.

The result of Trump’s tariffs was Canada stopped shipping steel to the US. Car makers in Michigan, construction projects in Texas, defense projects everywhere slowed to a crawl as everyone scrambled for new sources of steel. In other words, America slowed down while Canada shipped its steel to new markets which were eager to gobble up the goods.

Next came the military shift. Pre-Trump, seventy-five cents of every Canadian dollar spent on defense went to the US military industrial complex. Within 48 hours of Trump’s Liberation Day tariff disaster Canada had shifted that over to Europe. A plan to spend $80 billion on 88 Lockheed Martin fighter jets looks like its going to Saab in Sweden.

Carney then announced a $50 billion technology initiative intended to bring back tech heads lost to America and elsewhere. The result is the reverse of a brain drain. While the US government goes after institutes of higher learning, Canada prepares the way for those scholars to come north of Superior.

As was becoming clear, “Canada didn't just survive Trump's assault, they used it as a launching pad for something far more ambitious. They transformed from a junior partner in an American-dominated system, to an economic power with global reach.”

About here I thought of California and New York City, both have made rumblings towards independence from Trump’s Greater America. I wondered if they might be reading from Carney’s playbook, then the video got even better.

Suddenly, because of their break from their integration with the US, Canada had access to European markets that had been closed to them. “In less than six months Canada had gone from being economically dependent on an unpredictable American partner, to be courted by every economic power on Earth (capital ‘E’ intentional, GAS).”

While Europe was opening its markets to Canada, Asia was letting Canada in on infrastructure deals much larger than any offered by the US. The production said, “Suddenly the idea that the US could bully its neighbors into submission didn’t seem so realistic.”

The video, “Canada flips the script”, concludes by intimating Carney had created “a blueprint for economic independence that other nations are quietly studying.” Yesterday’s news that Trump had slapped Japan, South Korea, et al, with even higher tariffs plays into this theme. If they follow Canada’s lead, the video’s pronouncement that the fallout from Trump’s tariffs will reshape North America forever suddenly sounds plausible.