Biden’s media coup
Surfing blindly on the left wave
Caption: First edition cover of Things Fall Apart
Trump’s campaign reached a peak during debate week when President Biden looked and acted like a very old man on national TV and the Supreme Court showed its true colors, Trumpian orange. But we all know what happens when you reach the peak, it’s all downhill from there. So may it be with Donald J. Trum…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Acorn Archive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.