B’dos Prime Minister Mia Mottley

One of my favorite islands is Barbados. I was sent there on assignment for the Virgin Islander Magazine, which was Gannett’s only magazine circa 1981. They purchased it when they purchased the Virgin Islands Daily News in the late ‘70s.

I was put up at a new hotel right by the new Canadian-made airport in Christ Church Parish. On my first morning I walked out towards Bridgetown following the coast road. Lot’s of coast roads on islands, by the way.

Seeing as how it was hot, when I came upon a little roadside rumshop, rumshack would be a better description, I stopped in and had a Guiness. The white haired mahogany gnome who served me was as affable and as he was intelligent, but I stumped him when I asked a question about poliltics. He called his mother in and I saw the intelligence was hereditary.

But she couldn’t answer it either, so she asked her son to bring over their representative. He came over introduced himself politely, and answered my question to my complete satisfaction. What I came away with and have cherished all these years is how close their government representative was to them. I used that as a foundation stone of my own ideal governance system. Basically, power to the people.

In his report, “What Should a Caribbean Think Tank Do?” published on Substack’s State of the Territory News, Rasheed Griffith opened my eyes to the odd twist Barbados governance has taken. He describes how Barbados has slid back from democracy into something akin to monarchy, though he doesn’t call it that.

He wrote, “In Barbados, the Prime Minister” (Mia Mottley) “and her poliltical party controls all of the parliamentary from approximately 33% of eligible voters participating in the last election. This issue is exacerbated by the concentration of power in the Prime Minister’s office as stipulated by Caribbean constitutions; a legacy of post-independence decolonization efforts.”

Then he describes what has happened to Barbados since the heady dance of independence ended. “The ruling Prime Minister wields immense power, with the ability to appoint and dismiss judges, senators, ministers and public sector leaders at will.”

While Griffith admits, “Granted, the government was ‘fairly’ elected,” I ask, ’Is this not a sort of twisted monarchy?’

But they’re not calling it that. He said the Prime Minister “has transitioned Barbados to a Republic and is in the process of rewriting the constitution with virtually no meaningful parliamentary process.”

Remember we used to have Banana Republics? As witnessed in Barbados today, what we now see emerging are Monarchy Republics. Duly elected officials consolidating power to continue in office. It’s another form of illiberal democracy, but it is not the same as Hungary under Orban. It’s more like an elected queen who continues in power with fewer and fewer public supporters, but because of the exercise of political power, opposition forms and falls away.

Even as the constitution is currently configured the Prime Minister has “control over the legislative process and the ability to declare a state of emergency.” Here’s the kicker, “The PM alone and her party holds sway over every fate of the nation.” That’s what I call a Monarchy Republic.

I doubt Mia Mottley would call herself a monarchist. She’s probably use the term Republican. These monarchists who don’t know they’re monarchists derive from a long English parliamentary history. The advent of the new booming industrial cities north of England way like Manchester and Liverpool meant new representation in parliament in the early 19th Century.

This was the birth of the Labour Party and over the next few centuries concessions for themselves have been carved out of what had been the monarch’s domain, as stewarded by the Tory Party. While the Tory Party’s power diminished it still had and has the support of the aristocracy and the landed gentry and, most importantly, all the people those monarchists employed and influenced by their economic power.

I think many of these latter-day monarchists can trace their roots back either to English Royal Rule or a backhanded desire for the entitlements inherent in the slave system of the Old South.

Barbados was a British crown colony and they were governed that way for a long, long time. This experiment in indepent democracy is only 58 years old. Considering their history, it seems natural the Bajan people would experiment with semi-monarchy in the guise of democracy. If it turns out bad, the people will revolt (again).