I have to admit to at times pointing my finger pistol at Trump on the TV, cocking my thumb back and pulling the trigger. What does that say about me? That I was brought up an American and my favorite toys were guns? That I wanted Trump shot?

I didn’t do that yesterday evening. All I did was turn on the TV and my default channel NBC showed Lester Holt visually flummoxed over what he had just seen. I wasn’t watching when the actual shots were fired. I came in a beat or two after that when the announcers were still digesting what had happened. They didn’t do a very good job of it.

On the second go round of the many, many replays of that fateful exchange, I saw what had happened. Anyone with half a brain knew what they saw. Shots had been fired, Trump had been winged and he was bleeding, but Lester and the Holtettes weren’t as acute as we with our half brains engaged. They wouldn’t even say what they saw. They never even used the phrase ‘assassination attempt’ which is what we of course saw.

They shilly-shallied verbally while I was reminded of the time a rifle round sang past my right ear. I guess Trump and I have that in common, but I had my adventure on the Saigon River in 1966 while Donald j. Trump, the draft dodger, was becoming playboy of the Western world.

We were battling a single shooter on the other side of the river up near New Port, above Saigon. We were defending an empty oil barge which probably could have been replaced for under $10,000 which is the exact price Uncle Sam paid survivors of those GI’s who were killed in action. And we had six of us on this assignment, which meant if we’d all been killed the government would have had to pay $60,000 out in order to defend a $10,000 piece of floating steel.

The shot came so close to my right ear, it tingled afterwards. But the round was a tracer meaning I saw exactly where it came from. My next shot simply followed that tracer’s trajectory back again and the aggression from the other side of the river stopped. The guy next to me on the barge started shouting that he had killed the sniper. I was cool with that. If he hadn’t done that, I would feel certain that I actually killed him. Now I’ll never know for sure.

Trump wasn’t a soldier. He didn’t have a gun. He couldn’t shoot back and besides, he was wounded. Not seriously but enough to get him a purple heart if he’d been defending his country, but like I said, he was a draft dodger, but not for political reasons which I respected, but for cowardice which I don’t respect.

Back on TV, after 15 or 20 minutes one of the Holtettes reported on the official statement from officialdom which said they were treating this as a potential threat on the life of the candidate. I shook my head in sorrow.

Here it is again, the absence of brains that comes with hierarchy. Holt and his people couldn’t say, they couldn’t phrase in words what we all were seeing over and over again. Why? Fear of making a misstep that their bosses up the hierarchical ladder would eschew.

What I saw in both the television reporters response and the official statement was the twisted residue of the permanent hierarchies that rule our lives. They can’t say the most obvious thing because of fear of stepping out of that vertical line that rules them (us).

If Trump were to be out of the race, the Republicans could not replace him. He is their strongman and that’s why they love him. If that bullet would have been two inches to the right, Trump would be no more. That’s what I wanted when I shot my finger pistol. I was trained to be a killer and I had my shot in Nam. Now I’m just a finger pointer wondering how I feel about that Pennsylvania sniper missing.

Share