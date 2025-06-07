The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is another example of the systemic failure of our federal government. ANWR consists of 19 million acres in northeast Alaska. It is administered in large part by Interior's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Back in the early ’90s, Green Peace invited me to join them in Washington D.C. to finally get ANWR protected, like forever. We did, or so we thought. And we did it during the last years of the Reagan administration, those days President Ron later would testify that he forgot. But his lack of memory aside, we left there triumphant. I went back to St.Thomas and reported to the board of the Environmental Association of St. Thomas-St. John that ANWR was safe. Mission accomplished. They couldn’t a done it without me. Ha! What a joke!

Why should we care? There are many reasons, but sacred is about the best. ANWR is sacred land. ANWR is Mother Nature’s sacred resting spot. AND, in ANWR there be wolverines, being from Michigan I have a tender spot for wolverines.