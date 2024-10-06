Effigy bears

There are six earthworks spread across upper Michigan which anthropologist Meghan C. L. Howey has recognized deserve to be looked at as a continuum rather than as individual expressions.

In her book Mound Builders of the Northern Great Lakes 1200-1600 she names them, “From west to east these are Boon Earthworks, Mosquito Creek (Boven/Falmouth) Earthworks, Missaukee Earthworks, Walters-Linsenman/Harcourt Swamp Earthworks, Rifle River Earthworks, and Mikado Earthworks.” She added, “I believe that these enclosures were interconnected anchors of an intertribal regional circuit inscribed in monumental form across the landscape.”

In making this connection she does a great service to archaeology, but later she ascribes the building of these earthworks to the Anishinabe, an Algonquian tradition of the Ojibway and affiliated tribes. As I’ve written elsewhere, the problem is, according to Ojibway elder and author Edward Benton-Banai, the Anishinabe were not in Michigan in 1200 AD when Howey says the earliest of these earthworks were built. While I see this discrepancy as a serious disservice to anthropology because it leads her readers in the wrong direction, I am an insignificant voice shouting from the wilderness, so to speak. But I have a plan which is anything but insignificant.

This kind of thing seems to happen every now and then. I know of one other glaring example. Here’s what I wrote in my essay ‘Hopewell begat Iroquois’: “In their essay ‘Current Perspectives of the Late Prehistoric of the Western Lake Erie Region: An Alternative to Murphy and Ferris,’ David Stothers and his famous others took Murphy and Ferris to task about this exact issue.” Stothers says in an earlier paper Murphy and Ferris claimed the people of Riviere au Vase of the Younge Tradition of Iroquois-speaking people were actually Algonkian-speaking.

So here is what can happen when archaeologists like Murphy and Ferris and/or Howey, goof up, another anthropologist, in the above case Warrick, runs with the false information giving it legitimacy and misleading his subsequent readers. And because these books and essays are part of the anthropological literature their shelf-life, is like forever.

All this to say there is a need for an American anthropological clearing house, where facts are checked and mistakes are screened out or at least noted as possibly misleading. What would that look like?

As I see it every university anthropological program would have a local editorial team who would read and research whatever papers are being offered by the school’s professionals. I suggest this be done for papers relating to Aboriginal Americans especially because of the extreme seriousness of the subject.

Then the results of the work of each school’s editorial team would then be sent to a national clearing house for another level of fact-checking. This would ensure mistakes like those alluded to above would be less likely to happen. Not exactly incidentally, it would also employ the plethora of unemployed former newspaper editors, people like myself, who with a little extra training could be retrofit quite comfortably.

I’d be interested in hearing your thoughts about this politely radical idea.

