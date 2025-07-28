I wish Great Lakes archaeologists/anthropologists all knew this one fact, the Anishinabe people are relative newcomers to the Great Lakes. Be careful putting them in Great Lakes sites and scenes prior to 1400 CE. I plea in the name of accuracy, and base that accuracy on Edward Benton-Banai’s Mishomi Book published by the University of Minnesota Press. It’s subtitle is The Voice of the Ojibway. It was compiled in consultation with tribal elders. The author is an Ojibway elder, He talks of his inspiration in writing this book which he dedicated and intended for “the students of the Red School House —past, present and future.”

He acknowledges, “Mishomis is the Ojibway word for grandfather. The Mishomis Book comes from the words passed down by grandfathers and grandmothers.” He thanks the elders of Wisconsin and specifically the elders from the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation some of whom he names. In other words, it has credibility and was an act of revelation by tribal elders for the children first, but then for the world. I wish it were mandatory reading for all Great Lakes archaeologists and anthropologists. It should be taught in every school in Michigan and Ontario. It’s a peg we can be sure of. From there the circle of correction begins.

Peg-maker Benton-Banai sought out more than the Ojibway elders as he prepared for this book. “This book is the result of many periods of fasting, meditation, consultation, dreaming, and listening to the quiet voice of the Creator who speaks not to the ear but to the soul.”

To me, a mishomis in my own right though without the children, that’s veracity enough. I believe Benton-Banai writes the truth. Saying that, let’s see what he says about when the Anishinabe migration arrived in Lé Detroit.

Flash forward to Chapter 14 ‘The Migration of the Anishinabe’: He tells us he is going to “reconstruct” the migration “of my Ojibway ancestors. I will draw upon the words given to us by the prophet of the Seven Fires. I have also looked at the old maps of North America that might give hints to places referred to by the seven prophets and by my grandfathers.” Finally he considered scholarly works on the early accounts of this area.

He said, “The nation was living somewhere on the shores of the Great Salt Sea in the East.” When it broke up, some stayed behind, others joined the migration and a third group called the Daybreak People favored the migration but stayed behind to guard the eastern door and care for the people’s eastern fire. He speculated these were the Abnaki, which would mean the Ojibway and the Abnaki were closely related before the migration and might give some clues to where the migration originated.

“There has been much discussion today as to where this first stopping place of the migration was located.” He suggests an island northeast of Montreal where the St. Francis River converges on the St. Lawrence. He said it fits the turtle-shaped Island that was foreseen in the dream of a pregnant woman. There is another turtle-shaped island among the islands near Montreal which others think was the first stopping place for the Anishinabe Migration.

They stayed there awhile before being urged to move further west. Benton-Banai says the people were forewarned of trouble ahead and names “the six nations that made up the Iroquois Confederacy.” Since Canadian scholars say the Iroquois Confederacy began immediately after contact with the French under Cartier around 1534, the tribes would have been there but not the confederacy. Before the confederacy these Iroquois fought everyone, even themselves. There’s a reason why the Basque fishermen called them Iroquois, Killer People.

Along the way certain groups who read the prophecy differently broke away from the main group staying in a region they preferred. “Those who stayed behind were given their own flame of the original Sacred Fire,” Benton-Banai wrote. That way they remained Anishinabe and further spread this originally Eastern Algonquian system of beliefs and lifeways. It also confirms the origins of this pan-Great Lakes culture. Anishinabe were the ones who were on the migration.

Their next stop was Niagara Falls where “the Sacred Megis Shell rose up out of the water and greeted them.” The Sacred Shell told them when to leave as well as obviously assuring them they had found the right place.

When they renewed their migration they crossed over the Niagara River into Ontario and traveled west until they reached Lé Detroit “that connects Lake St. Clair and Lake Huron in the north to Lake Erie in the South.” The river was described as a “deep and fast ribbon of water that slices through the land like a knife.” He reports, “Many lives were lost in the crossing of the river.”

They went on to camp at Walpole Island off northern Lake St. Clair. Then via Ontario they went back along Lake Huron up the Bruce Peninsula over to Manitoulin Island where they again stopped and in fact, like Walpole Island, never completely left, though factions did, stopping again at Sault Ste. Marie, then Spirit Island near Duluth and finally to Madeline Island where they found what they were seeking, food that grew upon the water, aka wild rice.

The details are there for you to read in the Mishomis Book. What I want to focus on is timing. Benton-Banai wrote, “At last the migration to the chosen ground was at an end. It is thought that the migration started around 900 CE.It took some 500 years to complete. It is amazing that the Sacred Fire could be kept alive for so long….That the people were able to accomplish such a thing is truly a miracle of the Creator.”

So in broad terms the Anishinabe Migration was complete in 1400 CE at their seventh stop on Madeline Island in the southwest corner of Lake Superior. This is a little disappointing to me because I theorized the rash of violence that swept across southern Ontario between 1400 and 1450 had something to do with the Anishinabe Migration. But that span of the migration from roughly Buffalo to Detroit through Ontario would have happened long before 1400. See? This is the kind of stuff Ontario archaeologists should be archaeologizing. Where are the traces of this migration? I ask you, Ontario anthropologists.

Without your knowledge who can say when the migration reached Lé Detroit? If we say they stayed 50 years each in places one and two, that would put the Southern Ontario swing around 1000 and their arrival in Detroit, what 1100 CE? It’s just a wild guess until we know more. But at least we know there was an Ojibway Migration and approximately when. That’s a starting point.

PS It’s also important to hammer into the popular anthropological mind that the Ojibway, Ottawa and Potawatomi were once one people, the Ojibway. At the time of the second stopping at Niagara Falls “three groups began to emerge in the Ojibway nation,” Benton-Banai writes. “Each group took upon themselves certain tasks necessary for the survival of the people…. All the Anishinabe people became known as the nation of the Three Fires to recognize how these groups provided for all their needs.”

The Ojibway “were the faith-keepers of the nation.” The Ottawa (trader people) “were responsible for providing food goods and supplies to the nation.” The people who would later be called Potawatomi “were charged with the safekeeping of the Sacred Fire.”

Ultimately, all I’m saying is rethink what you know about the Anishinabe through the lens of the Mishomis Book. Then let’s talk about it.

