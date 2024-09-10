A Greek geek recently awakened me to the six periods of ancient Greece and when I read the first one from 1600-1200 BCE my thoughts ran to what was going on here back then. Thought I’d archive and share it.

Mycenaean Period 1600-1200 BCE — Poverty Point 1700-1100 BCE

Greek Dark Ages 1200-800 BCE — Meadowood Interaction Sphere 1000-600 BCE

Archaic Period 800-479 BCE — Olmec 1200-400 BCE

The Classical Period 479-323 BCE — Adena 500-0 BCE

Hellenistic Period 323-31 BCE — Maya 400 BCE-onward

Roman Period 31 BCE onward — Hopewell 0-400 AD