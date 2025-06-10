The wrong way to grow maize

To me the most intriguing thing about NPR’s report “A surprise find in Michigan shows the extent of ancient Native American agriculture” was not that a vast, extensive corn field was discovered on the Michigan side of the Menominee River in the Upper Peninsula, it was that the ancient farmers were treating the soil to make it better.

I mean how else could the Menominee, an Algonquin-speaking people who say they have been living in Northern Wisconsin for 10,000 years, have kept fields of this extent? “They just had a huge field system,” said one scientist.

Drone surveys of a field that was partially studied in the 1990s showed how wrong they initially were about the size of the operations. The scale was “unexpected” with agriculture ridges “going on beyond the area that they studied in detail” in the’90s. It shows “a much more extensive agricultural landscape.”

The author, Nell Greenfieldboyce, quotes Southern Illinois University expert Susan. Kooiman, “It requires a lot of labor to create these fields, to clear the forest. This is dense forest, now and then. To clear it, only with stone tools, is a lot of labor, a lot of work.” Then she pointed out “the ancient farmers were deliberately modifying the soils to improve its fertility.”

This is curious to me. I see two points; one is the ancient people of the Amazon and other deep-jungle environs were actually building better soils in order to adapt, survive and live the good life. “Amazonian Indians literally created the ground beneath their feet,” Charles C. Mann write in his famous book 1491. New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus.

Terra preta do Indio is the name of the deep, rich soil which archaeologists believe is human made. Mann wrote, “The layer of black soil is generally one to two feet deep but can reach more than six feet.” He quoted a scientist who said, “They practiced agriculture here for centuries. But instead of destroying the soil, they improved it, and that is something we don’t know how to do today.”

The other is growing the Three Sisters, which is what the Menominee were doing, works because the beans take nitrogen from the air and fix it in the soil. Corn depends on that nitrogen. And while this soil balancing is going on, the squash plants protect their sisters from insects.

On top of that when eaten the corn, beans and squash provide a complete protein which can replace the need to consume flesh for protein. It’s actually a cleaner complete protein than meat which when digested leaves a lot of amino acids as sort of excess baggage.

I have this theory that when Whittlesey excavated the sites named after him in northern Ohio, earthworks and such, besides finding a great ramp sweeping up to the top of the earthworks, he found patches of fertile soil where all around it was unarable land. My theory is, where that fertile land was found so many years later was where the mysterious people of the culture that bears Whittlesey's name were growing the Three Sisters.

Be that as it may, scientific finds that people in northern Wisconsin and Michigan were “modifying the soils to improve its fertility” in relation with what we know about the soil improvers of South America tells me this practice spanned the New World, north, south and central.

Compare that to how we farm today, ie as an extractive action. Think about it. We know the benefits to utilizing the Three Sisters, sustainable soil and a complete vege protein. We've known it for years. We know it replenishes the soil allowing the land to sustain healthy crops year after year. But instead of acting on this ancient wisdom, this gift of the ages, building on it to make a better world more in balance with the Earth, her cycles and needs, instead we go to monoculture and bolster it with chemicals which deplete the soil and eventually kill it, which poison our waters, our air and our humans who get too close.

What is it that could make us so blind? In a word, Capitalism!

https://www.npr.org/2025/06/06/nx-s1-5423660/surprise-ancient-native-american-agriculture