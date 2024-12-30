Senator Bernie Sanders’s speech where he explained why he would vote no on the defense spending budget was picked up by Forbes magazine and came as a suggestion by my YouTube feed. Setting aside the implications of being suggested to by an act of artificial intelligence, it was a most eloquent and pointed explanation of the corruption in our current military budgeting system.

It is important that we know the facts from the mouth of the man no one cannot trust. Or said another way, he speaks Sanders-truth and we should hear him while we can. I heard his voice go soft a couple of times and knew what that meant. When he who speaks with force loses his voice, what does he have? In Bernie’s case, his integrity and his fingers, his body of work and the body of supporters he has deservedly engendered. I love Bernie Sanders and everything he stands for.

In the lead up to his excoriation of the military-industrial complex, he laid out a few planks of his platform. He talked about the riches of the people gathered there and yet a few miles away there are thousands of homeless. He talked about the need for affordable housing on a major scale. He talked about health care for all paid for by lifting the cap on taxable income. He contrasted that with the trillion dollars we will pay this year for our nation’s defense.

Actually, he said the “Service Member Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025”, which was signed into law by President Biden on December 23rd, cost $895 billion but when spending on nuclear weapons and emergency defense funding (like the $60 billion and counting for Ukraine and the small bursts of billions Israel regularly requires) it is close to a trillion dollars we will be spending on military defense next year.

Happy New Year! btw.

He did not include the cost of the Department of Homeland Security. Established in 2002, it is another massive government department created by a Republican administration. By its name alone, Homeland Security should be the job of the Department of Defense and therefore funded in their budget, not separately by we the people. And its cost, sans FEMA and a few others, must be accounted for as the cost of our nation’s defense. Bernie should include that in his next speech.

Bernie also missed mentioning Eisenhower’s originally affixing Congressional to the complex with Military and Industrial; the story goes Eisenhower was talked out of it for political reasons. Bernie did read in its entirety the warning Ike made in his exist speech in ’61 about the insidious, tenacious and dangerous grip the military-industrial complex had on our government back then. They’ve gotten a lot better at their business since then, a lot bigger in their reach and grasp. The stories Bernie told were hair raising.

First of all, the Department of Defense is breaking the law. It was required by and Act of Congress 30 years ago to pass an audit and it hasn’t. Instead it can’t account for billions and billions of dollars. Like Bernie said, “What’s a few billion here and there among friends when you've got a trillion to spend?”

Every year they ask for more and every year it is what congress gives them. Congress is the unmentioned activator in the military industrial complex admixture. It activates our money and four or five military contractors grow richer as they charge more.

He said Raytheon “jacked up” the price of their Stinger missiles. Originally in the 90s a Stinger cost $25,000; before the war in Ukraine erupted they had raised it to $450,000 per sting. But the latest charge as revealed through government records was $745,000. Bernie called that war profiteering, and the numbers justify the charge.

If a recent Justice Department conviction is any example, Raytheon, now known as RTX, will probably have to face those charges, unless the new administration is successful in its mission to MAGAfy the Department of Justice.

On October 16, Raytheon agreed to enter into “a three-year deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in connection with criminal information filed today in the District of Massachusetts charging Raytheon with two counts of major fraud against the United States,” according to the Justice Department.

It continues, “As part of the resolution, Raytheon admitted to engaging in two separate schemes to defraud the Department of Defense in connection with the provision of defense articles and services, including PATRIOT missile systems and a radar system.”

As an aside, my sister’s last boyfriend, Chuck, worked for Raytheon in the late ‘60s and while I was in Nam (’66-’67) he was over in Cambodia putting up radar systems for US DoD. If you recall, Cambodia was bombed shortly afterwards, and Chuck and his friends were doing the preliminary work to that end.

As another aside, how is it a corporation can defraud the government and get away with it by paying for their penalties with our money? Could an individual do that? Yes, if he were really rich. No, if he wasn’t.

With all that entwinement between Raytheon and DoD for so very long you can understand why Bernie said he expected the budget to pass with no opposition; certainly no one bringing up the points that he did, his planks, his gift to what is left of the left, not the lefts who lean right, but the lefts who lean left.

Even when his voice is silenced, and only the nature of aging can do that, we still have his platform floating in the ether of well being awaiting its time. When we arrive in that temperate place, it will be there for us to build upon.

But will we learn our lesson about unfettered, unaccountable, seemingly ever-growing military budgets? You‘ll remember not so many years ago the military itself said, ‘Enough.’ Too bad they didn’t exclaim, ‘Enough already!’ Maybe we would have heard and used something just below that as an annual defense budget target. That’s sensible. But no, there’s another facet to these bloated defense budgets and it has to do with the real power of government, its military.

As we learned in Brazil, if the military would have gotten behind Jair Bolsonaro, he would be president today. In a strange way I attribute that occurrence, as a strong reason why our military budgets go up and up each year. Both sides want the military behind them and throwing our money at them is their way of doing it.

It is a complex triangle and it needs to be reined in. If that economic point where the generals and admirals say enough is $640 billion, that leaves $360 billion from today’s trillion dollar defense budget for social programs.

We could eliminate poverty with that kind of spending each year. We could provide health care for all. We could build affordable housing by just guaranteeing mortgages based on the existence of that annual largesse. Homeownership would soar and with it personal wealth and real social security.

The money for all we need to do is in the defense budget. We need to take it out of there. Bernie has a plan for doing that. He harkens us back to the Truman Commission which took a critical look at war profiteering during World War II. According to Wikipedia for an initial budget of $15,000 it saved “an estimated $10-15 billion in military spending and thousands of lives of U.S. servicemen.”

I move we call it the Sanders Commission, pay for it through the defense budget, and make Bernie its chair. All in favor, say ‘Aye!’

