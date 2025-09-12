In April 1983 18 inches of rain fell on St. Thomas in 11 hours. I’ll never forget that day. The ghut next to my place was running full and it’s a deep ghut. (Ghut is a Danish word for the creases in the mountain sides where water runs when it rains. It’s a holdover from when St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix were the Danish West Indies—1666-1917.) Ghuts busted over roads all over the Northside that day. Eighteen inches of rain, think of it.

I lived under E&M Grocery at the time. It came down too heavy to go out so I never saw what Hull Bay Road looked like, but it must have been a fast running river. That’s the curse of paved roads on a mountainous island, when it rains they funnel all that rainwater right into the bay, Hull Bay in this instance. Then the water is not safe to swim in for days. Staph, strep, impetigo, that kind of thing.

This rain topped them all. I stepped outside and got the full blast. The bottom of my feet were soaked in a second. It was heavier than the heaviest blast of your bathroom shower, and it was driven by winds that always come with heavy rain. Torrential? It was the epitome of torrential. It went on full blast for 11 hours.