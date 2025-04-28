In TV Scenes I’d Like To See, Senator Chuck Grassley showing up at a town hall in his home state of Iowa sparks a flame in the hearts of Republicans in national office who follow suit recognizing not the strength of the 91 year old gentleman but his hidden motive. To take it on the chin for the team and thereby have reason to take on the would-be king.

In language that was loud, emotional, and nationally televised Grassley learned what his constituents want. In that town hall, they have spoken. The hidden motive is the mandate he had beaten into him in those town hall meetings. And isn’t that the way it should be in a representative government?

Shouldn’t governance come from we the people, dem? Trouble is, the only way we get our representatives to represent the things that we declare our causes and concerns is when we stand up and shout. It's come to that. It’s a time for standing up and shouting. We have the power to shout ‘em down. Whoever, wherever. We just have to shout loud enough. Voice upon voice until we’re loud enough.

Certainly Grassley heard about Medicaid funding being a priority. Even though his audience may be deep red politically they still believe in due process, which by extension means a direct counter to Trump administration’s covert immigration kidnapping scheme which bypasses the courts and Congress entirely, and does it wearing face masks and no service ID.

As Art Cullen reports, they believe “that the Supreme Court is supreme.” I score that as another hit on the Trump admin whose policy is to disregard all courts of law. I say Trump admin because it’s obvious this is not the work of Donald Trump directly. He admits he is not in the intelligence loop. Too much golfing to do. We should now see it as the Trump machine or simply Trump admin.

As these new Republicans who have been baptized in the Grassley fires reorient themselves to their constituents’ concerns about essential status quo, a network begins to unify, since Red, White or Blue we want what they want in Iowa. Into that bundle of essentials throw in Social Security and a healthy environment.

Maybe that's one favor Trump, Musk et all have done us. Blowing up US government status quo is demanding we focus on what’s important, what we demand of our federal government. Like the song says, ‘Shoulda been done long ago.’

Our ship of state is being trimmed. It’s our job to tell ‘em what not to cut and how. And it seems the best way to do that is by standing up and shouting.

All together!? Let’s try it in b not flat.

