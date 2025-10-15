When I heard the Trump administration was giving Argentina $20 billion in order to prop up Argentina’s peso and its radical right-wing mini-Trump President Javier Milei, I almost gagged. ‘What!?’ I choked. ‘$20 billion for a failing foreign economy but you won’t spend $500 million to support public television and radio? What kind of priorities are these, and why?’

The answers seem to be, first, skewed priorities and, second, politically motivated. This latter was proven when, according to the Council for Foreign Relations, Trump announced “that a $20 billion financial support package for Argentina is contingent of President Javier Milei’s party performing well in midterm elections later this month.” CFR quoted Trump as saying, “If he wins, we’re staying with him, and if he doesn’t win, we’re gone.” In other words, it’s not about saving Argentina’s economy, it’s about propping up a political allay. And this to the tune of 20 billion US taxpayer dollars.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “says US buys more Argentine pesos, working $20 billion debt facility.” That same day, today as I’m writing this, Bloomberg headlined, “Argentine peso slides, rates soar as US ties support to election.” In other words, US taxpayer dollars are already being lost on this very shaky and irresponsible deal, and folks back home are noticing.

ABC News reported this bailout “has raised red flags in the U.S., especially among American farmers desperate for help dealing with a crop crisis triggered by his (Trump’s) trade war with China.” China has stopped buying U.S. soybeans and instead has purchased them from Argentina and Brazil, a move that will not be easy to reverse. One farmer called this “bailing out our competitor in the soybean production business.” This could and probably will lead to more bankruptcies and foreclosures for these independent American farmers.

The Democratic National Committee was quick to support the farmers saying, “The truth is clear: Trump put America second, bailing out another country while abandoning American farmers.” An Iowa farmer agreed, “It does seem counterintuitive to the America First ideology.” Of course, that doesn’t mean American farmers are turning against Trump. They still hope for a bailout which if it comes will most likely bail out the giant agri-corporations who don’t need it and leave the small farmers twisting in the wind.

So far major cuts have been made to the Treasury Department, like the IRS—the place which brings in revenue, Health and Human Services, the place which ensures we stay alive and have a quality existence, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obviously a Democratic plot to keep us safe from diseases. Trump is also cutting the government workforce and is expected to announce a list of further programs to be cut on Friday.

Meanwhile, we taxpayers still pay the same amount, but instead of getting the services we had had, we get less and less for our money. My question is where is the ‘great’ in Make America Great Again? And shouldn’t MAGA actually mean ‘Make Argentina Great Again’?