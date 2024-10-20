Ojibway facial decor

I’ve come across archaeological papers and books which put the Ojibway in the Central Algonquin family, but I don’t think that’s true. It is true the Ojibway have lived in the country of the Central Algonquin for 500 years or so, but does that make them truly Central Algonquin? The subject is not facile, because the answer makes our thinking more precise.

If we bunch the greater Ojibway family, which I believe can be encompassed under the umbrella term Anishinabe, in with the Sauk, Meskwaki (Fox), Mascoutin, Miami, Kickapoo and Shawnee, who are the in situ people correctly termed Central Algonquin, we are mixing cultures, people who have their own unique origin stories, medicine practices, ceramic and lithic technologies.

These Central Algonquins are Upper Mississippian. The greater Ojibway family is not. They are Anishinabe, which the Central Algonquins are not. The Central Algonquins worked to mutually support themselves and the Nadouek peoples of Lé Detroit and western Lake Erie. The Ojibway came into their territory and disrupted that economic and social balance.

In this I have been growing away from my intellectual mentor David Stothers. He, James Fitting and others believe the Wolf Phase of Central Algonquins, direct ancestors of the tribes mentioned above, pushed out the Lé Detroit Wyandot, which Stothers calls Western Basin Tradition and Fitting calls the Younge Tradition, by military force.

I’m now leaning towards the theory that the disruption Stothers and others uncovered, which ended the almost thousand years of Nadouek occupation of southeastern Michigan and southwestern Ontario, was not caused by the Central Algonquins, but by the Ojibway migration arriving. (Nadouek is the term Wendat Huron author Georges Sioui uses for all Iroquoian-speaking people. It gets around the double meaning of Iroquois, one as members of the Iroquoian Confederacy, the other meaning all Iroquoian speakers.)

The time just fits too well and the Stothers viewers do not account for that. I’ve never seen an archaeological mention of the Ojibway arriving on the scene. We do see mounds and earthworks being reshaped for use by people other than those who created them. Mounds created with a round top were flattened on top, a sign of Mississippian or better still Upper Mississippian occupation.

So that kind of thing throws a spanner into my calculations. If the Upper Mississippians took over the mounds up north, meaning along the knuckles of the mitten of lower Michigan, where were the Ojibway? Meghan Howey has them using these earthworks, which were created hundreds of years before they arrived, for their Bear’s Journey midewiwin ceremony. The earthworks had been created by Stothers’ Western Basin Iroquois, Fitting’s Younge Tradition as places of peaceful exchange and intertribal ceremony.

These Iroquoian-speaking people of the Younge Tradition, my Lé Detroiters, were interacting in peace with the Algonquian-speaking people who still lived the more spiritually fulfilling, hunter-gatherer existence. The Lé Detroiters grew maize and tobacco and kept up a peaceful trade arrangement with them, but who the heck were they if they were not Central Algonquians? The Ojibway weren’t there yet. It seems to me they had to be the Meskwaki and Mascouten, and if so why would they suddenly turn against the people on whom they depend and co-exist with?

The experts would say that it is because of population growth. And this could be true. The Central Algonquins living in the more southerly areas might have grown corn and beans and by doing such they became more sedentary and their numbers would have grown exponentially as Trigger and others have proven happened in Ontario among the Nadoueks. I could see that being a reason to forcibly remove these ancestors of the Wyandot. It’s just not a very good reason.

There is no dispute that the Wyandot (another name for my Lé Detroiters) were dispersed and no reason to doubt Stothers about where they went, basically to Mackinaw, the U.P., Indiana, southern Georgian Bay and back east along the St. Lawrence where they blended with people’s living there and most of their line dissipated into others (but not the ‘others’ of David Stothers).

But that would mean Central Algonquins broke with tradition and in doing so would be in spite of their ancestors. That doesn’t seem likely. I see gradual change, but it takes forceful decision to take up arms. I think that reason was the arrival of the Ojibway migration.

Edward Benton-Banai, an Ojibway elder and author, estimates his people’s migration began near the Atlantic Ocean in New Brunswick around 900 AD and took about 500 years to complete. That would bring them to Lé Detroit, the geographic region, not the people, around 1400. This is when everyone agrees the Younge Tradition removed from southeastern Michigan.

When the Ojibway came, they came in peace but they were ready to fight and since they had been underarms, so to speak, all this time, they were better at it than the Central Algonquins. The proof of that is they ran the Sauk out of Saginaw, and ran the Mascouten and Meskwaki out of Michigan. They took over Michigan for the most part, eventually even running the Sioux out of the western Upper Peninsula.

I’ve documented in an earlier Archive how the Iroquois Confederacy, the group who annihilated entire nations and terrorized the old Northwest for half a century, were beaten back by the Ojibway when the Iroquois came into the upper Great Lakes, and then with their French allies attacked the Iroquois where they lived. The point is, the Ojibway are bad asses.

I believe the violence the experts attribute to the Central Algonquins was actually ignited by the Ojibway, who since they came from the Atlantic coast originally should be considered Eastern Algonquin.

